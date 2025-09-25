Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,007 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $192.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average is $178.57.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.