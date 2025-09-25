Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,418 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.