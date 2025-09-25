Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after acquiring an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $988,822,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE UNP opened at $230.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

