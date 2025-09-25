Missouri Trust & Investment Co Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in NIKE by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of NIKE by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.46.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:NKE opened at $71.21 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.