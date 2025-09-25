Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Stock Holdings Increased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

