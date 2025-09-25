Regatta Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and have sold 16,871,634 shares valued at $135,328,376. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.6%

BX opened at $178.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average is $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

