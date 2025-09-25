Total Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 527,119 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

