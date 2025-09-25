North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.32 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

