North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $609.50 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $615.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $591.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.70. The firm has a market cap of $732.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

