Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after acquiring an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $308.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $877.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Melius Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

