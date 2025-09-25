BostonPremier Wealth LLC Has $7.68 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

BostonPremier Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BostonPremier Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

IJR opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average is $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

