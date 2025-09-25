Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.6% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,750,895.66. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,594. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $818.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

