McAdam LLC Purchases 9,103 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 350.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,126 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.