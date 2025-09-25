First City Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957,928 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.