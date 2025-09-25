First City Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 222.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,385,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after buying an additional 956,311 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QCOM stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

