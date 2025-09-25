Castleview Partners LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ABT opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.