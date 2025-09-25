2,028 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6%
NASDAQ GILD opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Read More
