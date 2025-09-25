First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $476.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

