BCS Wealth Management Makes New $377,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

