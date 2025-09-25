Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,775,000. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $348,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VTV stock opened at $185.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $187.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

