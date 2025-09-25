Newton One Investments LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $838,404,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $382,510,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,024,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after purchasing an additional 856,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $185.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $187.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average is $174.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

