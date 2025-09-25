Motive Wealth Advisors Invests $235,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $932.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $924.60. The company has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.