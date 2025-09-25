SPDR Gold Shares $GLD is Essex Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $343.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $348.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

