TD Private Client Wealth LLC Takes $42.96 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,957,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.1% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $273,000. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $596.10 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $574.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.78.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
