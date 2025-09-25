Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 12,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.3% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,234.4% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $178.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone purchased 2,538,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 808,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,353,571.52. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

