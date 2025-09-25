Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average of $200.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

