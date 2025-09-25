Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.