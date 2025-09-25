Avaii Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.