NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Bought by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,331,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in NIKE by 24.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $652,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4%

NKE opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

