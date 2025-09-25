McAdam LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

McAdam LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

