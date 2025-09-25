CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 74.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

