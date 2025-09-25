Castleview Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
