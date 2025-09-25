Castleview Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.