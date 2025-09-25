LeConte Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

