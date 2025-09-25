Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

PLTR stock opened at $179.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $425.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

