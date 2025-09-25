Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $377,000. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:LMT opened at $486.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.49. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

