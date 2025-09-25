Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,594. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:WMT opened at $102.71 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. The firm has a market cap of $818.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

