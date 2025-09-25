Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,281 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LMT opened at $486.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.49. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

