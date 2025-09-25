Kennedy Investment Group Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Kennedy Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638,284 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,847,000 after purchasing an additional 471,648 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.4%

QCOM opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

