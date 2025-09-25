Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 351 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:GE opened at $300.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $307.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.03.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

