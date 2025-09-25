Plancorp LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Express by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,849,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,445 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in American Express by 27,625.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $581,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 25.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,711,000 after acquiring an additional 965,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,334,299,000 after acquiring an additional 605,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $340.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $349.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.66. The firm has a market cap of $237.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

