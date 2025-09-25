Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,660 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 811.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,806,000 after acquiring an additional 567,664 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $291.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.18 and a one year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

