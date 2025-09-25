Plancorp LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $185.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $187.19. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average is $174.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

