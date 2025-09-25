Pacific Sage Partners LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.