Motive Wealth Advisors Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $105.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

