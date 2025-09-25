Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,388 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after buying an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after buying an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after buying an additional 1,590,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after buying an additional 1,265,522 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

