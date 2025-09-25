Maridea Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $71.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

