Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Stock Holdings Lessened by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
