Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.15.

AMGN stock opened at $279.22 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

