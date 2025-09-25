Clarus Group Inc. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $932.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $921.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $924.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total value of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 457 shares in the company, valued at $409,037.85. This represents a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

