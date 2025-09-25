Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 31,163 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2,028.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,163 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $407,000. Retireful LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 24.0% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AbbVie Stock Down 1.1%
ABBV opened at $220.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $225.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.21. The company has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
